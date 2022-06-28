Organisations mobilise 5,000 youths for PVC registration, vote transfers in Calabar

Latest News
By Godwin Otang - Calabar
Organisations mobilise 5,000 youths for PVC registration, vote transfers in Calabar
From left to right: CEO Embassy Lounge (left) and wife (middle) and the GM of Correct fm Calabar Mr Kingsley Patrick (right), during the launch of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise in Calabar on Tuesday morning.

The management of a popular broadcast station in Cross River State, Correct 97.3FM, has, in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and a sister organisation in the state, commenced the mobilisation and registration of eligible individuals of voting age to enrol in the process, in Calabar.

The exercise is a three-day quick intervention from the managements of Correct 97.3FM, INEC and Embassy Lounge; all in Calabar the Cross River State capital.

Baring his mind on the exercise, the General Manager of Correct 97.3FM Calabar, Mr Kingsley Patrick, explained that “We are doing this as a lineup for our fourth anniversary. It is a part of what we have been doing, this is now a continuous voter registration centre in partnership with INEC and Embassy Lounge. Our aim is to get 5,000 people minimum, within three days to register for their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).”

Addressing a crowd of prospective voters, the INEC representative at the centre, Christopher Akparika, explained, “PVC is very important to all Nigerians of eighteen years and above. Its primary essence is to enable you to vote during elections without which you can get no vote. Please let registrants avoid giving falsified age and wrong information.”

On his part, the CEO of Embassy Lounge Mr Reuben Baka, also said that “publicity is on all our social media handles, television adverts and every resource at our disposal. This is borne out of our passion for the young electorates voting. I hate the fact that most young people don’t vote during elections in the southern part of Nigeria.”

Some of the intending voters, Blessing Agbor and Cyril Essien explained that the long queues and delayed processes at registration centres were reasons why they had not registered all along and expressed confidence that their votes would count during elections, even as they promised to vote once they got their PVCs.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Organisations mobilise 5,000 youths…  Organisations mobilise 5,000 youths…  Organisations mobilise 5,000 youths…

You might also like
Latest News

Police arrest 5 over Naval officer’s death

Latest News

150 lecturers in Cross River protest alleged sack, unpaid salaries

Latest News

NYSC donates relief materials to orphanage in Calabar

Latest News

DSS arrests 59 commercial sex workers in Calabar

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More