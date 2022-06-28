Organisations mobilise 5,000 youths for PVC registration, vote transfers in Calabar

The management of a popular broadcast station in Cross River State, Correct 97.3FM, has, in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and a sister organisation in the state, commenced the mobilisation and registration of eligible individuals of voting age to enrol in the process, in Calabar.

The exercise is a three-day quick intervention from the managements of Correct 97.3FM, INEC and Embassy Lounge; all in Calabar the Cross River State capital.

Baring his mind on the exercise, the General Manager of Correct 97.3FM Calabar, Mr Kingsley Patrick, explained that “We are doing this as a lineup for our fourth anniversary. It is a part of what we have been doing, this is now a continuous voter registration centre in partnership with INEC and Embassy Lounge. Our aim is to get 5,000 people minimum, within three days to register for their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).”

Addressing a crowd of prospective voters, the INEC representative at the centre, Christopher Akparika, explained, “PVC is very important to all Nigerians of eighteen years and above. Its primary essence is to enable you to vote during elections without which you can get no vote. Please let registrants avoid giving falsified age and wrong information.”

On his part, the CEO of Embassy Lounge Mr Reuben Baka, also said that “publicity is on all our social media handles, television adverts and every resource at our disposal. This is borne out of our passion for the young electorates voting. I hate the fact that most young people don’t vote during elections in the southern part of Nigeria.”

Some of the intending voters, Blessing Agbor and Cyril Essien explained that the long queues and delayed processes at registration centres were reasons why they had not registered all along and expressed confidence that their votes would count during elections, even as they promised to vote once they got their PVCs.

