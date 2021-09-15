How Nigeria’ll make N2trn from modernized livestock sector ― Expert

Nigeria can earn an additional N2 trillion from a modernized livestock sector, besides massive job creation and increased crop production.

Programme Coordinator of Power Infrastructure Finance and Services (PIF Conferences) Mr Willie Tawo, disclosed this in Abuja on Wednesday while announcing the Nigeria International Workshop on Ranching & Pasture Management for Livestock Intensification.

He said that the programme has been designed to promote the development of ranches in line with global best practices, adding that livestock development has become a very profitable business across the world.

His words, “Building on the experience and relative success of our past economic growth programmes, this workshop hold great prospects in solving the age-long herders-farmers crisis in the country, while we look forward to the development of the livestock sector who’s ecosystem is envisaged to add at least N2 trillion to the economy within a short while.

“The workshop aims to enhance livestock development in tandem with international best practices, to promote the establishment of ranches and good operations of grazing reserves and to facilitate the realization of the laudable objectives of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) while promoting a Socio-economic Sustainable Livestock Development and Management Policy for Nigeria.

According to Tawo, a team of experts in ranching and pasturing management from the Netherlands, Argentina and Nigeria will make presentations and lead discussions at the workshop.

He said that those expected at the event would include federal and state government animal husbandry/livestock officials, coordinators and project directors of the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP), livestock business operators, cattle owners, cattle breeding associations, bankers and prospective livestock investors.

The coordinator said that the programme has benefits for both proponents of open grazing and anti-open grazing which has been a burning issue in the polity.

He said, “It will put state governments, private sector and news livestock investors in the right socio-economic perspectives for investing in the establishment of ranches.

“On the other hand, the pasture management content of the workshop will build capacity for the management operations of grazing reserves.”

According to him, the workshop has been scheduled to be held in Abuja, in the last week of the month.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…How Nigeria’ll make N2trn How Nigeria’ll make N2trn

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…How Nigeria’ll make N2trn How Nigeria’ll make N2trn