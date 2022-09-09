How I’m introducing Afro EDM, Afro progressive to music industry ― DJ Karlifornia

It is happy times for Nigerian-born and Atlanta-based disc jockey, Chinenye Carl Okafor otherwise known as DJ Karlifornia as his newly introduced genres of music called Afro EDM and Afro Progressive music are gradually making headway into the consciousness of the many music lovers across the globe.

DJ Karlifornia began his career in various popular celebrity clubs in Calabar, Nigeria and went further with his career in Lagos State where he worked with Metro 97.7FM (Radio Nigeria).

Now rated as one of the most prominent and highly rated disc jockeys in the United States, the award-winning entertainer said being skilled in blending Afrobeat, EDM, and Trap Music earned him the name The Remix god throughout Atlanta, Mexico and beyond.

Speaking about how his career has evolved over the years, Dj Kalifornia said he took a leap of faith and moved to Los Angeles, California where he has successfully maintained a permanent appearance at the standard and the Library bars.

According to him, he has now become a force to be reckoned with in top clubs in Atlanta such as Vice Lounge, Evangadi, Josephine, eleven 45, Living Room Lounge, and Blu Lagoon, adding that being a radio host for Be100RadioAfrica, also contributed largely to his quick rise.

From acquiring BSc in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Calabar, he also bagged an associate bachelor’s from Georgia State University in I.T audit and cyber security, he added that he has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment business with his gifted fingers on the deck.

“I’m happy that I am now being regarded as the curator of a new genre called “Afro EDM” and “Afro progressive” which is actually not popular but is fast becoming popular among music enthusiasts and top music artistes. I will keep working hard to show the world that I have what it takes to be the king of next-generation world-class deejays.”

