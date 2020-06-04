How I was humiliated as deputy governor but went on to be governor — Alao-Akala (Episode Three)

Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, a former governor of Oyo-State, in this exclusive interview with Tribune Online TV. In this episode, Otunba Alao-Akala explained the modalities in which he has been giving back to the society during this COVID-19 period, the story behind his popular name “ATM governor” and his grassroots experience. Chief Alao-Akala concluded this interview as he enumerates his legacies as a former governor of Oyo state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

