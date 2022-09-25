How I want to make the world feel my music ― LissyBee

Combining music and school is something that budding music artiste, Omotosho Oluwabusuyi also known as LissyBee likes to do without any clash.

As his music career continues to grow at a steady pace, LissyBee said making music and going to school has helped him to understand how tasking the job of music could be but he enjoys every bit of it.

According to him, coming into the music industry and studying Business Management in Cyprus could only mean that he would come out as not just a serious and business-minded individual but a musical genius who could combine the business and music aspects of his job well.

Speaking about what he intends to achieve with music, he said he is currently focusing on completing his Masters programme in Cyprus just as he’s paying attention and studying the music industry properly to know what his fans want and how best to serve them quality and relatable music.

“Studying is one aspect of my life that I can’t detach myself from while music is a passion for me and I am getting ready to show the world the talent God has given me when it comes to writing and creating timeless music.”

Currently, with Exclusive Doings Entertainment, LissyBee hinted that he is proud to be working with a formidable team that buys into his vision for music and dreams about how he wants to bring his career to life.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2023: Wike Opens Up On PDP Crisis

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, on Friday, in a live television broadcast acknowledged that he is not “bigger” than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and asked leaders of the party to thank him for demanding equity and fairness.….

Arms For Amotekun: South-West States May Drag FG To Supreme Court

GOVERNMENTS of South-West states are considering dragging the Federal Government to court over its refusal to grant the request for their security outfit, Amotekun, to be licensed to bear arms.…

Bankers Fleeing Nigeria’s Stagnating Economy As ‘Japa’ Beckons

FRANCIS Eze spent nearly a decade at one of Nigeria’s biggest banks working for a salary far lower than the one he’d negotiated in his interview. As a bachelor and then as a newlywed, he found a way to manage on a tighter budget.…