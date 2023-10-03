Mr. Joseph Aloba, father of the late Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has recounted the experience of taking financial loans in three places just to ensure he sent his late son to school.

Tribune Online reports that Mohbad passed away on September 12, 2023, at the age of 27.

The rapper’s death has continued to spark reactions, with many demanding justice over the circumstances that led to his death.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Pidgin about the late ‘peace’ hitmaker’s death and his relationship with him while alive, Mohbad’s father said that training him to a higher institution was not a bed of roses.

According to him, when it was time to send Mohbad to a higher institution, he was left with no option but to take loans in three different places, as the money he was making from his carpentry job was not enough to send him to school.

He said he decided to take up the loans after the late rapper informed him about his desire to further his education at the higher level.

He also revealed that he sold one of the machines he was using for his carpentry job to support Mohbad’s education towards the completion of his stay in school.

He said in parts, “I even collected LAPO (financial loan) in 3 places for him to enter school because being a carpenter, I didn’t have any capital for him. So, when he decided, ‘Daddy, I wanted to attend school,’ I had to beg my friends.

“One of my friends wife stood for me, saying that she will help me collect the loan. I collected 3 together and gave it to him, that he should go to school, while I face the penalty of the loan that I collected. During the time that he wanted to finish the 2 years, even the granding machine I was using to do my carpentry job, I had to sell it.”

