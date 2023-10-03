Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Pastor Paul Enenche, on Tuesday was on the spot assessment of the collapsed church located at North Bank, a suburb of Makurdi, Benue State capital.

The church was said to have caved in at the wee hours of Tuesday when five people including a pastor in charge, Pastor Ezekiel Ahmed were observing prayers.

The pastor was reportedly killed in the collapsed building.

Pastor Enenche said that the church was always following due diligence in everything they do and promised to step it up.

He described it as a sad situation, especially the loss of ‘a dedicated servant of God.’

He however admonished members of the church who were at the scene of the incident to appreciate God for the limitations of the incident.

He said, “There is something to thank God under earth if you look critically, it would have been worse if it happened during the eight hours liberty service or all night last Friday.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE