Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, applauded the agreement reached between the Federal Government and Organised Labour, which led to the suspension of the planned industrial strike action.

He stated that this agreement saved the nation from potential economic shocks.

Hon. Kalu expressed his excitement over the increase in Nigeria’s crude oil production from 1.2 million to 1.415 million barrels per day during his opening remarks on the resumption of plenary.

He commended the Federal Government for allocating N100 billion for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses for mass transit and providing 55,000 kits to kick-start the autogas conversion programme, among other initiatives.

Kalu also extended felicitations to Nigerians on the occasion of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary, as well as congratulated the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, on his 58th birthday.

He emphasised the readiness of the Legislature to collaborate with the Executive to optimise the country’s oil production quota of 1.8 million barrels per day.

He said, “I wish to extend my congratulations to the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Federal Government on their agreement to call off the strike.

It shows that we have reached an age of reason, where dialogue and compromise work for our collective prosperity.

“I commend all major stakeholders who played significant roles in ensuring that this agreement was achieved. It is for our collective good.

It signifies our determination to find common ground in the interest of our economy and our people.

“Our economy cannot afford to face further shocks, and if the Labour strike had proceeded, it would have greatly shocked our nation.





“The Federal Government’s commitment to allocate N100 billion for CNG buses for mass transit, provide 55,000 kits to kick-start the autogas conversion programme, and other efforts is the right approach.

It is the conversation we should encourage in this House, recognising that while we are three arms of government, we are one government.

“This reflects the President’s willingness to engage with the productive sector of the economy.

“That, in fact, is the sustainable palliative we are talking about. The third quarter macroeconomic reports also show that our oil production has increased from 1.2 million barrels to over 1.415 million barrels per day.

While this is hopeful, we must remain conscious that more needs to be done.

“The Executive and the Legislature must collaborate to optimise our oil production quota of 1.8 million barrels per day.

“If we do that, some of the issues we have faced in this country may be reduced. Hence, going forward, the parliamentary conversation should revolve around these issues because we are supposed to be a hub of solutions.

“I extend my felicitations to Nigerians for our ability to celebrate the 63rd Independence anniversary, as well as the Eid Maulud. This is the first time we are meeting during these celebrations.

“Another significant event during this period was the birthday of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.

“Let us rise in honour of our past heroes who fought for our independence, for the Nigeria that we believe in, for the unity of Nigeria, and for the peace and progress we desire.

We stand for the unity, peace, and progress of Nigeria as a parliament, so help us God.”

