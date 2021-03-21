How I am creating top-notch entertainment —Odinachukwu Ilikwu

In a fast-changing world where women are breaking down barriers and creating new narratives in virtually every facet of human endeavour around the globe, it is perhaps not surprising to see that Nigerian women are also part of the trend.

This may explain the recent exploits being displayed by serial entrepreneur and entertainment enthusiast, Odinachukwu Ilikwu, founder of Tiana Events, a fast-growing decoration company with imprint across the country.

Ilikwu, who is regarded in some quarters as a growing influence in the entertainment industry appears to be spreading her tentacles through entertainment programmes, wellness events, and relationship talks.

With the grip of the pandemic onslaught gradually loosening on socio-economic activities across the globe, Ilichukwu, who works with LGD Entertainment, organiser of the popular ‘Ajegunle to the World’ concert, has expressed a desire to create a multipronged niche in the entertainment space.

“From entertainment and events, to wellness and fitness, relationship coaching and real estate, the goal is to create a niche that cuts across everything entertainment and entrepreneurship.

“It is also important to show that there is nothing in our industry that is beyond women. We can certainly do a lot,” Ilichukwu added.

Speaking further, Ilichukwu who is the founder of Getfit by Tiana, a weight loss and fitness brand disclosed that she’s passionate about the matters of the heart and creating a friendly relationship with people to bring out the best in them.

