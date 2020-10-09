How foundation raised N50m to build community centre in Ibadan

Last weekend was what many described as a success story as a United Kingdom based non-governmental organisation, Ceebee Gold Foundation raised the sum of N50 million during a fund raising session which was part of its sixth anniversary celebration for the purpose of building a community centre in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The feat came as a surprise to many because the event was celebrated low-key in deference to maintaining laid down guidelines on the prevention of spread of COVID-19. The small gathering however did not stop members of the organisation and their guests from rolling out the drums to celebrate the unique event.

The community centre project located in Igbo-Elerin, an old district of Ibadan is presently under construction and it is designed to have key facilities like elementary and secondary school, health care and care giver hostels. Ceebee Gold will also provide boreholes, facilitate power supply and ensure provision of key facilities.

Speaking on the building project, the Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Reverend Mother Bola Olayemi, said the community centre project would be the best facility for less privileged people in Oyo State and the idea was to impact the lives of the people back home in Nigeria. She urged guests to be part of the initiative and appealed to the Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, to support the good project as Oyo state has all its takes to make the dream a reality.

While assuring that the facility when completed, will serve the purpose for which it was built, she added that, “I am using this opportunity to tell our amiable governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde that our foundation is ready to be part of the success story of this government. We have evidences of successes recorded through our various empowerment programmes both in the United Kingdom and Ibadan and we are ready to partner with the state government to ensure that we empower the people in various skilled acquisition programmes.”

According to her, the sixth anniversary was in fulfillment of the organisation’s aims and objectives of focusing mostly on ideas and programmes that could enhance skills and human capacity development. She admitted also that many of the empowerment programmes were targeted at the elderly people, the youth and the less privileged in the society.

She reiterated that the project would be used to impact the society in the most amazing way, adding that the organisation had, since inception, embarked on several initiatives that were designed to change the global narratives of humanitarian services and efforts are in place to bring to the fore the policy programmes of the NGO in the coming years.

Reverend Olayemi also pointed out that there were plans to extend the gestures to the less Privileged within the local and international community, noting that the aim was to bring about the difference in the lives of the less privileged people by helping them at the time of their needs.

Also speaking, the patron of the organisation, Mr. Patrick Ideh, said he was excited that the NGO was fulfilling its objectives by impacting the society positively, adding that the joy in the eyes of the less privileged is a good testimony of a societal change.

“I want to appreciate Ceebee Gold Foundation International for doing great to the elderly and less privileged, it is indeed a plus to our society when an organisation like this takes the huge responsibilities to put smiles on the faces of the people at the grassroots. That is why it is very important for the government to support this laudable project,” he said.

On her part, the matron, Dr. Addy Lazz-Onyenobi, said the management of Ceebee Gold Foundation International had done well by touching the lives of the less privileged people positively so that they could be empowered and be independent. She noted also that the foundation’s structure was purely for the development of humanity, adding that she would always be happy to identify with ideas and l initiatives that could change the lives of the downtrodden for better.

“I know the UK government will always support the laudable programmes put together by Ceebee Gold Foundation and I want to also appeal to the Oyo state government too to support this building project in the state. It is our responsibility to support and encourage the leadership of the NGO to do more in helping humanity,” she said.

Reverend Olayemi,in her closing remarks, expressed appreciation to the chairman, Mr. Ajao Oyebamiji and members of the Ceebee Gold Foundation International team for taking up the responsibility to serve humanity in their respective positions, describing the Ceebee Gold team as a big family of responsible men and women that have made up their minds to impact the lives of others in their own little way.

Members of the Ceebee Gold Foundation International team at the event includes Oluwakayode Opaniyi, Mrs Ifeoluwa Odeyemi, Mrs. Ijeamaka palmer Okoli, Chief Kemi Ajayi, Funmilola Alakija, Bunmi Anjorin, Adetutu Sobajo, Rachida wanet Alynda, Hegget Pata, Mofe infinity Sharon Wali, Tina Osifo and Mr Fasola Olanrewaju.