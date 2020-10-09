When Hi-Impact Cruise celebrated Nigeria at 60 on Lagos water with dining, leisure cruise

THE newest state of the art leisure cruise liner in Lagos State, Hi-Impact Cruise Eugene 1 brought back life to leisure tourism as it took first timers and frequent sailers on a three hours cruise of the Lagos water amidst unlimited fun and fine dining.

The Nigeria 60th independence Anniversary cruise which was one of the strategic plans of the management of the Hi-Impact Cruise to show its readiness for the new normal, displayed a high level of protocol in its adminsion of cruise passengers onboard the ship as it observed all the COVID-19 measures to keep people safe and sound while onboard.

Strickly from the entrance, all cruise passengers were scanned through the sensor gate, among other routines which include a free nose mask and compulsory hand sanitised procedure before being allowed to board the ship and immediately you are seated, there is also a life jacket underneath everyone’s seat as one of the international safety procedure for any cruise ship.

The Hi-Impact Eugene 1, a three decker cabin with a paint open air cabin was at its full capacity part style decoration with luxury fittings and beautification that made the daycation sailing on the lagos lagoon a life time experience to behold.

The daycation cruise was a true reflection of the Chairman of Solution Media And Infotech Limited owners of the Hi-Impact Cruise, Prince Adeyanju Lipede affirmation about the cruise purpose when he took Travelpulse&MICE on a facility visit few months before the break of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking a cruise along the Lagos marina, one was really at home with all the claims of Prince Lipede “The cruise line is also a place for exceptional relaxation and impeccable atmosphere for team conferences and corporate dinners, destination weddings, birthdays and club parties, among others.

“This assertion came alive with the inhouse band crew and comedians amusing all passengers with their beautiful rendition of comtemporary old school rhythm and rib cracking jokes to keep cruise ship lively with the passengers are served with three course meal along with assorted drinks.

The fun cruise fun was not limited to the ship alone as two life guard personnel boats were also released to the lagoon to entertain guests onboard Hi-Impact Cruise Eugene 1 with their water based boat stunt that thrilled all and sundry.

Speaking with Travelpulse&MICE, the Chief Executive Officer, BellaMaria Travel and Tour Limited, Mrs ………. Said “The hi-impact cruise was wonderful, it is the first of it’s kind in the country. The whole show was a beautiful. People have great fun and I too have fun and I enjoyed myself. The package is awesome, at least for a weekend getaway, it is ideal for everyone to have sure experience.

“However, I must tell you that my post on social media have received remarkable acknowledgement and people have been calling me that they want to come, they want to enjoy the leisure package of the cruise and the couple hangout because they thought I and my husband are on a couple cruise because of the photos I posted and shared with people.

“So for me it is a very good one, even though we did not get the drink which those that love drinking would have come to get such because when we got there the drinks they include in the package was not there and I also mentioned it to the people concerned.

“The cruise was all fun from the beginning to the end and it is something that is really beautiful to put as your weekend to do. It will sell, it will fly and I am appealing to the management of Hi-Impact cruise to maintain the level they are operating, it is very good and profestional,” She added.

Also Mr Rotimi Ai…. Who represented the Director-General, Nkigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Mr Folarin Coker said “the Hi-Impact Cruise has come and gone but the reminiscences are still lingering. It was to commemorate the 60th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria.

The protocol of invite was standard and the attendees were out of this world. They did not seem like Nigerians to me, a joke though but just trying to tell you that it was a world class settings, not different from what we see outside the country. We are actually getting it right.

“This is a cruise that will encourage domestic tourism in this COVID-19 era where international travels are just opening but slowly, meetings are virtual and social distancing is the norm.

“I encourage, families, groups and societies to take a ride sometimes on the cruise and it would be worthwhile experience. The security was good as there were two speed boats teleguiding the yacht. I had a swell experience and would recommend it for all.”