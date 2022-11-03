‘How FG is using aviation to boost economy’

Determined to reduce the country’s over reliance on crude oil, boost productivity, enhance competitiveness of the sector and create wealth while engendering economic growth for Nigeria, the minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has revealed how the government has taken some proactive actions which included; the establishment of a national carrier, developments of airport cities, aerotroplis, cargo agro allied airport terminals and concession of airports.

In his keynote address at the safety summit and Awards of the Association of Foreign Airlines and Representatives in Nigeria, AFARN in Lagos, Sirika called for more collective efforts in overcoming the challenges confronting the sector which he said the present government was determined to tackle head-on.

The minister speaking through his representative, the Commissioner for Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Mr Akin Olateru equally emphasized the ongoing efforts of the government to reposition the industry which has suffered great losses as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The present administration’s quest in the area of infrastructure development according to Sirika, remained upbeat, citing the Anambra cargo airport and the recently approved Lekki airport in Lagos state as all part of the government’s efforts to expand and ensure that service delivery is guaranteed at all times.

“Government is therefore very determined to ensure that air transportation in the country is safe, secure and enjoyable and create the right atmosphere for the business of aviation to thrive.”

He described this year’s AFARN summit theme:’Aviation Safety in a Global Distressed Economy; The Place of Nigeria’ as apt considering the recent global threat of COVID-19 situation that caused serious lull in air transport business.

In his welcome address, AFARN president, Kingsley Nwokoma said, the industry had made giant strides despite the devastating effects of the pandemic and the quick recovery of the industry which he attributed to the visionary leadership of the various heads of aviation agencies, saying: “The quick recovery of the industry after it suffered lull in business, was due to the visionary leadership of various chief executive officers whose synergy in many ways have revolutionized the practices in the system”.

At the event, awards were presented to the the Chief Executives of the aviation agencies heads of who were inducted into the AFARN Hall of Fame while the NDLEA Chairman, Brigadier General Buba Marwa went home with the AFARN Personality of the year 2022 award.