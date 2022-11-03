Sustainability Table Series 2022: Industry leaders, stakeholders to explore the utilisation of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) for economic growth

Doubling down on its efforts to move Nigeria — and by extension, Africa — towards the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and a sustainable future, Avant-Garde Innovation and Technology Services, a dynamic, innovative frontier for advocacy on environmental protection and sustainable development in Nigeria in a press media conference announced the 6th edition of its annual sustainability discourse, the Sustainability Table Series (STS).

Scheduled to hold on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, this year’s discourse is trained on the theme; Achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR): opportunities for growth in a circular economy.

Speaking to journalists, Kayode Olaniyan, Principal Consultant, Avant-Garde Innovation and Technology Services and Convener, STS, explained “Nigeria needs to harness the full potential of the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) to achieve a sustained growth trajectory.”

He explained, “Our nation has maintained its status as a big growth economy for several years without significant progress being made to harness the potentials inherent in the economy and transform the nation. In the last few years, however, there has been a massive proliferation of disruptive technologies that — if effectively utilised — can leapfrog the country in its economic development.

“Already, these technologies are enabling the impressive transformation of entire systems and networks across companies, industries, and countries. To ensure widespread transformation in Nigeria, however, we need input from and strategic collaborations between private and public stakeholders.

“With these, I daresay, the nation is better positioned to harness the SDGs $12 trillion worth of unlocked revenue-generating opportunities incidental to the strategic utilisation of disruptive technologies.”

With varying discussions, the panel sessions will explore topics: from materiality to strategy: how organisations can mainstream sustainability leveraging technology and broadband penetration, accelerating the impact of SDG interventions through a public-private partnership, scaling finance for sustainable development: innovative solutions for an inclusive digital economy, and leveraging technology as a tool for sustainability advocacy and impact.





These topics will be explored by industry players and leaders, including a fireside chat with the SSA (Digital Transformation) to The President, Federal Republic of Nigeria and Lead, Nigeria Startup Bill (now Nigeria Startup Act 2022), Oswald Osaretin Guobadia; Honourable Commissioner for Environment, Ogun State Government, Oladimeji Oresanya and the Executive Secretary, E-waste Producer Responsibility of Nigeria (EPRON), Ibukun Faluyi amongst others.

In addition to the sessions, the 2022 Sustainability Table Discourse Series will boast an art exhibition featuring works from environmental activists and nature-inspired artists, including — El Anatsui, Prince Obasi, Uchay Joel-Chima, Anthea Epelle and Musa Ganiyy curated by Naomi Edobor of DICA Arts.