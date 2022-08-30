How Afroshipper is using technology to leverage easy shipping of products from abroad — CEO Olawale 

Afroshipper Limited, an indigenous conglomerate and digital-inclined shipping company has recently launched its cargo services that will help cater for the needs of Nigerians willing to dispatch their goods/products from the United States of America to Nigeria or vice-versa at an affordable price.

Speaking at the event of the company’s launch, the Chief Executive Officer, Mr Olawale Olalekan said there are about ten different things that Afroshipper is bringing on board to distinguish itself from other shipping companies, highlighting affordable shipping cost, tremendous customer relations, tipping customers on available coupons on different shopping platforms, and creating international address for customers, among others.

“We have been on this project for a very long time. In fact, we have giant strings behind this speciality. For over five years or more, my team and I have been planning the solidification of this amazing project and we strongly believe that it will materialize with our step-by-step detailed approach to startup development in Nigeria,” he added.

He persisted, “Personally, I ship things every time. I know the perilous processes involve but all that has been taken care of for our prospective customers. Our focus has been on what partners will benefit from doing business with us and we are hellbent on helping our partners’ businesses to stand well and grow.

Fielding questions on the company’s shipping routine, Olawale asserted that the organization’s operation, for now, is between the US and Nigeria where it has its warehouses for identification of customers’ goods that will be cargoed. Adding that the next move will be 100 per cent China because of the survey that identifies Nigerians as one of their many business partners.

However, while reacting on how he conceived the idea of establishing Afroshipper, Olawale said that it was concocted when a friend of his needed to get something for his birthday in the US from Germany. He narrated how he helped him in every possible way to get things he needed and thought of how every other person in his situation will feel getting this service at an affordable price.

“I, therefore, thought of bridging the gap between distance and people’s want by establishing a shipping company that will be customer-centric and cheap.”





“We have our pick-up offices in Lagos and US, while we are planning on expanding our warehouse to Ibadan too to serve people from Oyo State and all other states to ease our customers of the stress of coming to pick their items in our Lagos office.”

He further charged the government to encourage business owners in the country by providing them with the necessary support and funding to help grow their businesses as other countries do.

Also speaking, Mr Wale Akorede popularly known as Okunnu; an indigenous Nollywood actor who has subscribed to the company’s service also charged Nigerians to use Afroshipper because of its service flexibility and the prioritization of customers.

The event that was held in Wennovation Hub, Mokola, Ibadan had in attendance several start-up entrepreneurs, students and other business gurus from different locations including the brand ambassador who joined virtually.