Parents to FG: You can’t merge NECO with WAEC

The parents in the country have faulted the recently submitted Stephen Oronsaye’s report that recommended the merger of the National Examinations Council (NECO) with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to the Federal Government, saying such a recommendation is totally wrong and unacceptable.

The parents under the platform of the National Parent-Teacher Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN) said such a merger cannot work.

The National President of NPTAN, Haruna Danjuma, in a statement, on Tuesday, explained the reasons for parents kicking against the proposed merger of the two examination bodies.

He said apart from the fact that WAEC is a subregional organisation belonging to five African countries, namely: Ghana, Sierra Leone, Liberia, the Gambia and Nigeria having its own separate examination body as NECO is to the country’s advantage.

According to him, Nigeria with the highest students population in Africa has only two national examination bodies namely NECO and the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTE) whereas countries like Ghana and South Africa with lesser population has up to five national examination bodies apart from WAEC and seven national examination bodies respectively.

“So, Nigeria cannot afford to lose the only two national examination bodies it has because it wants to cut cost,” he said, adding that “Education is not what to toil with if we truly want to you progress as a country.”

