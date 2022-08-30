Police rescue 5-month-old baby, 12 others at Zamfara forest

The Zamfara State Police Command has rescued 12 kidnapped victims including a five months old baby at Dajin Kare kukanka forest in the state.

The newly posted commissioner of police, Mr Kolo Yusuf, reassured his commitment to fighting crime, criminals and perpetrators of heinous crimes in the state.

The police public relations officer, SP Mohammed Shehu, said the newly post CP has acted promptly in line with the mandate given to him by the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, to restore lasting peace and security in Zamfara State.

“On August 30, 2022, Police Tactical Operatives attached to 42 PMF Squadron Gusau, while on joint operations with the vigilante at near Dajin Kare kukanka forest.”

“Our men acted on intelligence report have successfully led to the unconditional rescue of twelve (12) hostages including a 5-month-old baby girl from Rungawa village in Talata Mafara Local Government Area.”

According to him, the victims were abducted by armed bandits/terrorists and taken to Kare Kukanka forest, a bandit camp of a notorious bandit leader popularly known as “Bello Maibille.”

“The victims spent one (1) month in captivity and were medically checked at 42 PMF Clinic Gusau, thereafter, debriefed by the Police and handed over to their families.”

The Commissioner of Police congratulated the victims for regaining their freedom and assured the public of the Command’s commitment to apprehending the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

CP Kolo further commended the joint Police/vigilante operatives for the well-done job and enjoins all to be security conscious and report suspicious characters to the Police or any security agency for prompt action in the state.





