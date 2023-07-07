Following the recent loss of lives in the Abaomege and Isinkwo communal boundary dispute in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, the House of Representatives has established a committee to investigate the root and immediate causes of the longstanding crisis and propose lasting solutions.

The committee was formed after Hon. Nkemkanma Kama, the representative of Ohaozara, Onicha, and Ivo Federal Constituency in Ebonyi State, presented a motion at the plenary, which was seconded by Martins Esin, the representative of Oron/Mbo/Okobo/Udung Uko/Urueoffong Oruko Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom State.

Kama, in his motion, highlighted that the conflict between the Abaomege and Ishinkwo communities originated in 1912 over rice farmland. He expressed regret that despite the passage of time, the crisis remains unresolved, leading to the loss of numerous lives and billions of naira worth of property.

“The most recent resurgence has claimed more than 20 innocent victims,” he lamented.

The House expressed concern over the inhumane nature of the conflict, which has resulted in the displacement of residents and their forced relocation to deplorable conditions.

Consequently, the House resolved that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) should undertake emergency response actions to alleviate the plight of the victims.

Additionally, the House acknowledged the failure of successive administrations in the state to bring about lasting peace between the warring communities.

It also noted that the 2021 boundary adjustment initiated by a state government committee headed by Rev. Father Abraham Nwali cannot be implemented, as Section 8 of the constitution clearly stipulates the primacy of the National Assembly and its associated acts concerning boundary adjustments.

“The House will establish an ad-hoc committee to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the longstanding crisis between Ishinkwo and Abaomege and propose tangible solutions,” it declared.

The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, called for a vote, and the motion was unanimously approved by all present lawmakers.

The Speaker further announced that the ad-hoc committee would be officially inaugurated on Tuesday, July 11, and would have a four-week timeframe to carry out its assignment.

