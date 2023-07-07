The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, assured that legislations and enactments of the 10th National Assembly would be tailored towards addressing socioeconomic problems confronting the nation.

He noted that Nigerians’ expections are too high for the political leadership and other elected public officials to give room for disappointment, saying no effort would be spared to ensure equitable and quality service delivery.

Akpabio made this disclosure while receiving the Nigeria Army meritorious award from the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, at Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment.

Represented by the lawmaker representing Oyo South Senatorial District in the Senate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Sharafadeen Alli, during this year’s Nigeria Army Day celebration, he stated that the award will further encourage him on effective leadership and service delivery at the Senate for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Akpabio lauded the Nigeria Armed Forces for what he termed their relentless war against insurgency and other criminal activities, assuring that the National Assembly will always provide the needed legislative support towards delivering their mandate for a safe and secure nation.

The Senate President maintained that the 10th National Assembly under his leadership will not disappoint Nigerians, promising that good laws would be made to address various problems in the country.

