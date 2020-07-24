Hope for Obudu tourism: As host communities backs airport project

Construction of the Obudu International Airport in Cross River State has received further impetus as the five host communities where the project is sited have declared their absolute support for the project.

The Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, who disclosed this recently, said that the airport when completed, would boost the state’s economy through export of ornamental flowers and other resources found in abundance in Northern Cross River.

The communities; Atiekpe, Ikwuomkwu, Igwo, Okamibi and Abonkib made the declaration recently in their separate presentations during an interactive session with the governor at the project site.

The five communities disclosed that in view of the enormous economic spinoffs that would be derived from the construction of the airport, they freely donated their land to the state government.

Most of the youths that turned out for the meeting displayed several placards with messages of support for the governor and the projects.

“We are extremely proud that Igwo is one of the communities that donated land for this project. We are happy that in our life time, Igwo will be hosting an airport. This airport will bring jobs and development to our people. We are grateful to His Excellency,” a representative of the Igwo community said in his presentation.

On his part, the Councilor for Obudu Urban Ward 2, Honorable Emmanuel Akomaye, stated that contrary to insinuations, the land was not acquired by government, but was freely given.

“Nobody forced us to give up our land. Our land was not acquired by government for this airport project, it was freely given,” Akomaye said.

On his part, the Clan Head of Abonkib in Obudu Urban 1, His Royal Highness, Augustine Ikashi, said the people were fully behind the airport project.

The royal father said the project when completed would bring development to the area.

“It is not because the governor is our own son, but because we need development, because we love progress, therefore, we are fully behind the airport project. We believe it will bring development to the entire community.

“I think the project is the only good thing that has happened to Obudu and Cross River State. So if we have this International airport, Obudu is going to be on the world’s map.”

Responding Governor Ayade disclosed that the state government had so far paid N500 million as compensation to the communities that donated their land for the project.

He expressed optimism that in no distant future, the airport will be completed and operational as the Federal Government had already given the necessary approvals.

His words: “We are right here at the site of an international cargo airport in Obudu, Cross River State. The intention of this airport is to provide cargo support services and export of ornamental and special flowers from the Obudu Cattle Ranch. As you are well aware, a country like Kenya does average of 39 million Euros annually exporting flower from an altitude even less than that of Obudu cattle ranch.

