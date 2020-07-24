Seven Tides appoints Minor Hotels to manage Ibn Battuta Gate property

SEVEN Tides has confirmed Minor Hotels as the new operator of its iconic five-star, 396-key Ibn Battuta Gate property in Dubai.

Minor Hotels is now managing the property, which will be rebranded to Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai Hotel, the newest addition to the Oaks Hotels, Resorts, and Suites portfolio, its second branded property in Dubai and its third in the United Arab Emirates.

Abdulla Bin Sulayem, CEO, Seven Tides, said “The hotel first opened in 2010 and we’ve enjoyed an excellent relationship with the previous management company over the past ten years.

“However, we decided that the Minor Hotels’ Oaks brand was better aligned to our strategic business objectives as we move forward, through and post-COVID-19.

“The Minor Hotels group is no stranger to Seven Tides, we have worked with them on a range of successful projects, including the Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort.

“Having witnessed first-hand the success the group contributes to a property, I am confident this strategic decision will allow us to adapt seamlessly to the parameters of the ‘new normal’,” he added.

The five-star hotel is situated opposite Ibn Battuta Mall, which has more than 270 shops, 50 restaurants and a 21-screen cinema.

With the Dubai Metro close by, guests can travel conveniently across the city, to many of Dubai’s tourist highlights and business districts.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is only 30 minutes’ drive away, with Dubai Al Maktoum Airport (DWC) also easily accessible and Abu Dhabi International Airport under an hour away.

The hotel is also close to the Jebel Ali Freezone and the Expo 2020 site in new Dubai South district, which is expecting 25 million visitors, when the event takes place between 1st October 2021 and 31st March 2022.

“We are delighted to add Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai to our portfolio of hotels and resorts,” commented Dillip Rajakarier, CEO, Minor Hotels and Minor International.

“With its close proximity to the Dubai Expo 2020 site, the property is perfectly situated to capitalise on this significant global event. We look forward to working with our partners Seven Tides, to build on the success of this impressive hotel.”

Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai Hotel offers modern accommodation options for both business and leisure travellers. These include 352 guest rooms across three different categories, plus 44 suites.

The three guest room types – Premier, Deluxe and Executive – are stylishly furnished with Moroccan influences, whilst the Suites have décor inspired by the explorer Ibn Battuta’s adventures across the world.

Restaurants and bars at the property include Mistral, the all-day dining restaurant offering international cuisine and live cooking stations, Revo Café for freshly brewed coffee, pastries and healthy options, Moroc Lounge & Bar, a Moroccan-inspired terrace and lounge to enjoy sundowners and shisha, and a pool bar. Additional hotel facilities include a swimming pool and gym, a spa and a kids’ club.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Italian prosecutors have asked that two oil companies, Eni and Shell, be fined while some of their executives, both present and former including Eni’s Chief Executive Officer, Claudio Descalzi, be sentenced to prison in a long-running trial bordering on alleged corruption in oil field purchase in Nigeria… Read Full Story

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2016 governorship election in Ondo State and a former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Eyitayo Jegede, on Wednesday emerged as the candidate of the PDP in the party’s primary election… Read Full Story

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, on Wednesday, warned officers of the force, to embrace professionalism as the law demands as well as shun illegal arrest, extrajudicial killings, torture and extortion in the country or face unforgivable sanction… Read Full Story

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria ( FAAN) has again condemned in strong terms the latest assault of an Aviation Security (AVSEC) staff, by the head of the Directorate of State Security ( DSS), Mr Safiyanu Abba, for carrying out his assigned duty at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja… Read Full Story