La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort unveils Bespoke Entertainment leisure package

D-19 cushion effect for leisure seekers, the management of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, has unveiled a new normal leisure package called Bespoke Entertainment.

According to the management this is on the heel of the unprecedented trauma caused by the over five months of lockdown following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

“The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also acknowledged that care must be taken to ensure that the measures put in place for COVID-19 do not result in the social isolation that leads to depression and suicides.

“However, keeping loved ones and families safe during this pandemic is paramounth while recognising the need to promote mental health via controlled social interactions. COVID-19 is here to stay and we must find an African solution for living our normal lives safely.

Aware of its impacts on the people, with the rising statistics of COVID-19 induced deaths arising from depression and suicide, among others, the management of La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos, has called on the people to engage in more active and productive physical activities in order to keep safe and alive.

To this end, it has introduced what it calls

‘Bespoke Entertainment,’ which it said is an African solution for providing live entertainment in a safe mode despite the new world order that has been created by COVID -19.

‘‘Our Bespoke Entertainment is specially designed for couples, families and friends in groups of not more than 20 persons,’’ it said, listing the genre of music provided to include African, Rap, R&B, gospel,highlife, secular, old skool, and country music.

The artistes presenting such entertainment will include upcoming and established talents while the planned presentation of these tailored entertainment packages would take place at various locations within the resort. Some of the location at the stages include the beachfront between the lagoon and the ocean; International stage, Ilerigi one to nine, Laba (for resident groups staying in five labas), Kodi (for resident groups staying in five Kodis), Obieze, Amosan one and two, Ilerimi balcony and camp site within the resort’s forest.

