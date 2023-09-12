The Palace of the traditional ruler of Ogboeruru Community in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State has been set ablaze by hoodlums operating in the state.

The incident which occured on Saturday night last week saw the entire building of the monarch being completely looted and burnt by the hoodlums.

Confirming the incident to the Nigerian Tribune on telephone chat, the Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Muhamad Barde, said that the incident occurred last Saturdays.

He said that a suspect had already been arrested, and he is cooling off in the Police net.

The CP said that their investigation revealed that the house had already been deserted before it was set ablaze by bandits whom he said had a quarrel issue before now.

CP Barde said that the burning of the palace of the monarch came as a results of the quarrel he may have had with the hoodlums in the past.





