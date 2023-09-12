President Bola Tinubu has demanded a thorough and comprehensive investigation into the recurring tragedy of fatal boat incidents across the nation.

This is according to a statement issued on Tuesday by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity).

The demand followed the latest mishaps in Mokwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State and Gurin village, in Fufore LGA of Adamawa State, which tragically claimed many lives, including several children.

While extending his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the recent boat mishaps, the President also directed various government agencies, including law enforcement, maritime safety and transportation safety authorities to collaborate closely in identifying the root causes of these unfortunate and preventable disasters.

President Tinubu underscored his commitment to holding government agencies accountable for any regulatory or safety lapses and further instructed a comprehensive review of safety measures and strict enforcement of existing laws on boating activities in the country.

Tinubu expressed solidarity with the governments and people of the two states as they mobilized emergency response teams and volunteers to provide immediate assistance to those affected by the incidents.

The statement added that the President wished a most speedy recovery to those who were injured.

President Tinubu assures the affected families and communities of the government’s continued support and his commitment to the prevention of such tragic incidents from occurring in the future.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

UAE lifts visa ban on Nigerians after meeting with Tinubu





The United Arab Emirates, on Monday, lifted its months-long visa ban on Nigerians.This is as President Bola Tinubu secured landmark deal with the UAE government across sectors.The decision follows talks between Tinubu, and his Emirati counterpart, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday in Abu Dhabi.…..

The Oyo State Government has expressed condolences and sympathy to the Government and people of Morocco over Friday’s earthquake, which has claimed about 2,800 lives and left thousands of others injured...….…

Nigeria’s malaria death rate drops by 55% — WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has hailed the Federal Government’s efforts at reducing the incidence and deaths from malaria. The global health body noted that between Years 2000 and 2021, malaria incidence and deaths reduced by 26 per cent and 55 per cent in the country………

5 celebrities who lost loved ones in 2023

Veteran Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh, aka Osuofia, lost her 24-year-old lady daughter, Kosisochukwu, on June 28, 2023. Sharing his grief with his fans on social media, Owoh wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “A painful exit, but God knows the best…..…

Confusion at Lagos airport over relocation of foreign flights

Confusion continues to reign at the International Wing of the Lagos Airport following the relocation of flight activities to the new terminal. Hitherto yesterday, flight operations, including passenger profiling, processing, check-in and others, were being conducted at the old terminal building...…

EDITORIAL: The Ogun father-killer

FOR the umpteenth time, the Nigerian society is dealing with yet another bizzare and horrendous killing for ritual purposes. It is as if the society has become diametrically dysfunctional; the criminals and antisocial elements are having a field day.…