The Palace of the Traditional Ruler of Isseke Community in the Ihiala local government area of Anambra State, Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife, has been burned down by suspected gunmen operating in the South East region of Nigeria.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the attack occurred about one week after gunmen allegedly kidnaped a former convoy driver to the late Gov Chinwoke Mbadinuju. This incident took place after he performed the funeral ceremony of his brother in the same Isseke community.

Reports indicate that the said former driver failed to settle the gunmen before burying his brother. Shortly after the funeral, the gunmen stormed his home, firing gunshots in the air, and took him away to an unknown destination.

As of the time of this report, the driver, identified as CY, has not been found, and his whereabouts are unknown.

Confirming the attack on his palace, Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife said that the house was burned by the gunmen, adding that he had no problems with anyone in his community before the incident.

“It is true that my palace was burnt down by these boys, and I have lost everything that I have labored for all my life. As it is now, I am homeless.”

“Everything was razed down, but I thank God that no life was lost and nobody was harmed by those boys. This is the way it is in my town, Isseke,” he disclosed.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Commissioner, Mr. Aderemi Adeoye, said the gunmen were those fleeing from Ihiala town following the security operatives of the joint task force on security in the state.

He noted that Isseke is closer to Imo state, a neighboring state, and added that officers and men of the command are on top of the situation to fish out the perpetrators.

