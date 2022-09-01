Hoodlums pelt Kwankwaso with missiles in Kogi

THE presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Party (NNNP), Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso, was on Wednesday pelted with missiles, during a visit to Kogi State Kwankwaso was in Lokoja, the state capital to commission the party’s secretariat and his campaign offices besides Dave Mercy Pharmacy, along Kogi Government House road.

The NNPP presidential flag bearer, who arrived in a motorcade with few supporters, was shouted down by some hoodlums and efforts to pacify them didn’t go down well, just as they hauled sachets of water and stones at him.

On getting to a popular hotel where he was billed to address his supporters, hoodlums in their numbers invaded the venue and hauled stones and other ob- jects at him.

It took the intervention of his security details to disperse the hoodlums and bring the situation under control.

Kwankwaso had earlier visited Ogbonicha, the country home of late Prince Abubarkar Audu, where similar treatment was meted out to the NNNP presidential candidate.

He was accused of trying to hide under the platform of the late ex-governor to woo the supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Those who spoke to journalists under the condition of anonymity, lamented that having waited since the early hours of the morning in Lokoja, the presidential candidate abandoned them for the NNPP faction in the former late Governor Audu country home, whom they claimed were still members of the APC.





One of Kwankwaso’s media aides, who identified himself as Musa Yunusa, described the action of the supporters as normal in politics, describing Kogi as home to his principal.