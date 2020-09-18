Hoodlums injure 3 task force officials in Ibadan

THREE officials of the Oyo State Environmental Task Force were on Thursday injured in Ibadan by hoodlums at Molete area of the state capital.

The officials were attacked during the weekly sanitation exercise at the market located under the Molete Bridge.

According to the chairman of the Oyo State Environmental Task Force, ACP Francis Ojomo, the Environmental monitoring team was able to arrest two suspects, a male and a female, which later assisted in arresting other culprits.

Ojomo while addressing journalists over the development noted that Molete was a volatile area with various joints where Indian hemp and other hard drugs were peddled but assured the general public that those perpetrating evil acts in the area would soon be brought to book.

Ojomo disclosed that the injured government officials have been admitted at an undisclosed hospital and were responding to treatment.

However, in a similar development, the task force has apprehended 13 individuals for dumping refuse in waterways in the state capital.

The accused have also been charged and sentenced by a special tribunal.

