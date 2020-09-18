Pantami, Danbatta, others for 2020 Virtual Internet Governance Forum

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Danbatta, and other key players in the country’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector are set for the 2020 virtual Nigeria Internet Governance Forum (vNIGF).

The 9th edition of the annual event, which will hold virtually this year due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, is scheduled for September 23-24, 2020 with the theme “Achieving Inclusive Digital Economic Development in the Post-COVID19 Era.”

The vNIGF 2020 will be chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr Istifanus Musa.

In a statement, the organisers observed that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the critical importance of digital technologies in fostering inclusive national development and this has necessitated the thematic focus of the conference, where the Nigeria Internet Governance Forum Multi-stakeholder Advisory Group (NIGF-MAG), the body of organisers of the event, will come together to chat on the way forward, as a community of Nigeria’s Internet ecosystem.

The theme of this year’s event amplifies how the focus of the NIGF-MAG, from both the business and policy communities, is shifting from shaping a resilient Internet for societal sustainability to understanding the effect and impact of COVID-19 on individual and corporate lives and activities, especially with regard to women and the youths.

While the NIGF-MAG has assured of a good virtual experience at the programme, it said that that the virtual conference will be preceded by the Youth Internet Governance Forum (YIGF) and Women IGF (WIGF) on September 23, 2020, while the main event at which Dr Pantami will deliver a keynote address on the theme holds on September 24, 2020.

Aside Pantami and Danbatta, organisers have also confirmed a lineup of eminent speakers for the vNIGF 2020 who will participate at high-level panel discussions on the thematic focus of “2020 to 2030 Digital Economy Strategy.”

The speakers are Founder and Chief Executive Officer, MainOne, Ms Funke Opeke; Chair of the Global IGF MAG, Anriette Esterhuysen; Coordinator, West Africa IGF, Mrs Mary Uduma; Prof. Adenike Osofisan of the University of Ibadan; and Dr. Nnenna Ifeanyi-Ajufo of Swansea University.

Others include a digital policy expert at Google, Mrs Titi Akinsanmi; President and Chief Executive Officer, High Tech Centre for Nigerian Women and Youths, Dr Wunmi Hassan; Coordinator, YouthIGF-NG, Uffa Modey, among others.

The NIGF-MAG comprises stakeholders from the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy (FMoCDE), NCC, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NiRA), Internet Society Nigeria Chapter (ISOC NG), DigitalSENSE Africa Media (DSA), in partnership with other local Internet stakeholders.

Kogi Govt Writes US, Protests Visa Ban

Kogi State government has protested the recent visa ban imposed on politicians alleged to have rigged the November 2019 election…Virtual Internet Governance Forum

Third Mainland Bridge Phase One Rehabilitation Almost Complete ― Controller

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Friday assured that Third Mainland Bridge repairs were progressing…Virtual Internet Governance Forum Virtual Internet Governance Forum

Ondo Amotekun Arrests 65 Cows, Herder Over Farm Destruction

No fewer than 65 cows and the herdsman in charge, Adamu Adamu Yusuf , have been arrested by men of the Ondo State Security…Virtual Internet Governance Forum Virtual Internet Governance Forum

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE