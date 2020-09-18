Ondo 2020: PDP, Jegede dissociate selves from plot to disrupt ZLP campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its gubernatorial candidate, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, have dissociated themselves from the ploy by a prominent political party in the state to storm Zenith Labour Party’s (ZLP) campaign flag-off at Ore in Odigbo local government area of the state to disrupt the event on Saturday.

The party said some hoodlums working for the political party have been contacted to adorn PDP vests, Fez-caps, and Jegede’s memorabilia, on Saturday to disrupt the rally.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Director-General, Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation, Mr Akin Adaramola, who said the plans to unleash violence during the campaign has been unravelled by the party.

The campaign group called on the security agencies to be at alert and place those who are desirous of fomenting trouble under close watch.

Adaramola said “It has come to our notice that the prominent political party has concluded plans to invade the venue of Zenith Labour Party’s campaign rally flag-off tomorrow, Saturday, September 19, 2020, to unleash mayhem and disrupt the campaign.

“We are bothered about this plot because the party in question has cloned and printed PDP T-shirts, fez- caps, and various items printed with our governorship candidate’s names and images which they would wear and decorate themselves with as a decoy while going on the heinous mission with a branded bus with the name of Eyitayo Jegede and his pictures.

“We, therefore, dissociate our party, our candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, and his running-mate, Hon. Ikengboju/Gboluga from this plot or any other one to attack or disrupt the ZLP campaign rally flag-off at Ore or anywhere else, now or thereafter.

“They also plan to seize the opportunity to unleash an attack on billboards and posters of all the other 16 political parties participating in the election.

“We also want to use this medium to alert all security agencies in the state to place those who are desirous of fomenting trouble under close watch with a view to preventing violence in the state before, during, and after the October 10, 2020, gubernatorial election.”

“We are calling on the good people of Ondo State to report to the security agencies any suspicious moves by these miscreants in their locations so we can have a free, fair, acceptable, and peaceful election in the state.”

Kogi Govt Writes US, Protests Visa Ban

Kogi State government has protested the recent visa ban imposed on politicians alleged to have rigged the November 2019 election…Jegede dissociates

Third Mainland Bridge Phase One Rehabilitation Almost Complete ― Controller

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, on Friday assured that Third Mainland Bridge repairs were progressing…Jegede dissociates Jegede dissociate

Ondo Amotekun Arrests 65 Cows, Herder Over Farm Destruction

No fewer than 65 cows and the herdsman in charge, Adamu Adamu Yusuf , have been arrested by men of the Ondo State Security…Jegede dissociates Jegede dissociates

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE