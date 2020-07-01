Hoodlums attack FMC Lokoja

Some suspected hoodlums on Wednesday morning attacked the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, and destroyed the administrative block and also carted away money from the revenue unit.

Tribune Online reliably gathered that the hoodlums invaded the premises of the hospital at about 8 am and chased away patients as they were armed with dangerous weapons.

Sources at the centre said that the hoodlums numbering over fifty went to the administrative block and destroyed part of the building, carting away with laptops and destroyed other valuable things.

It was gathered that they also went to the revenue unit of the hospital, attacked the staff on duty and carted away with an undisclosed sum of money and laptops.

Tribune Online was also informed that the hoodlums were armed with cutlass, knives and other dangerous weapons during the attack.

As at the time of the attack, no uniform security men were on duty.

However the Kogi state police command public relations officer, DSP Williams Aya while confirming the story said the situation was under control as state police commissioner, CP Ayuba Edi have drafted his men to the centre.

According to him, some group of people protested at the Federal Medical Center on Wednesday morning adding that management of the Federal Medical Centre is yet to officially report the incident to the command.

Recalled that the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, has stopped admitting outpatients into the hospital as a result of the outbreak of COVid-19.

All effort to speak with the management of the Federal Medical Centre proved abortive as they were not ready to speak with the press.

