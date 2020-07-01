NSCDC arrests 387 suspects for various crimes in Edo

The Edo Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has arrested no fewer than 387 suspects for various crimes in the last five months.

Mr Makinde Ayinla, State Commander of the NSCDC disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Wednesday.

Ayinla explained that of the figure, 39 suspects were arrested for crimes such as alleged adulteration of petroleum products, vandalism, armed robbery, cultism, kidnapping, human trafficking and prostitution as well as illicit drug peddling.

He said the other 348 suspects were arrested for violating government order and protocol on COVID-19 in the state.

ALSO READ: Buhari presides over virtual FEC meeting

He also disclosed that within the period, five vehicles were recovered from hoodlums, while their victims were rescued unhurt.

He also told NAN that of the 23 registered Private Guard Companies (PGCs) in the state, 15 had renewed their operational licenses on expiration, while the licenses of five were yet to expire.

He further disclosed that the peace and conflict management unit of the NSCDC command had within the period resolved 31 cases out of the 38 cases brought before it, while six cases were still under investigation.

The commandant said that the sum of N824,000 was recovered by the anti-fraud unit of the NSCDC command from suspected fraudsters.

He also disclosed that the NSCDC command has 26 cases pending in various courts across the state, explaining that the cases were tied to illegal dealing on petroleum products, vandalism and theft of armoured cables.

He added that in line and fulfilment of its core mandate, personnel of the NSCDC ensured the protection of National Critical Assets, as well as forestalling herders and farmers clashes.

Ayinla also said that within the period, the NSCDC command carried out sensitisation in markets and other public places on the dangers of COVID-19.

He added that the NSCDC command also deployed personal to ensure safety and protection of lives during last Monday and Thursday APC and PDP primaries respectively.

(NAN)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE