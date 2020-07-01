Taraba LG polls: Governor Ishaku expresses satisfaction with conduct

Taraba State governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku on Tuesday joined thousands of residents of Takum Local Government Area of the state to vote in council executives who will pilot the affairs of the council areas for the next three years. The governor who cast his vote at Kurupanti polling unit Gutu ward Takum, described the election [...]

Taraba State governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku on Tuesday joined thousands of residents of Takum Local Government Area of the state to vote in council executives who will pilot the affairs of the council areas for the next three years.

The governor who cast his vote at Kurupanti polling unit Gutu ward Takum, described the election process as peaceful and transparent, stressing that the voters’ turnout was impressive.

“Before coming to my polling unit, I have gone to observe other polling units and I can tell you that the process is peaceful and transparent, I have also heard from my deputy who is voting at Gassol LGA and he said everything is going on peacefully and other places have also reported peaceful conduct of the exercise so I can tell you it is all peaceful”.

Contrary to the insinuation that council executives were imposed on the people against their choice by the government, the governor stressed that the selection process of the party’s flag bearers was transparent and the consensus was reached even at the primaries to avoid a crisis.

“I am the Father of democracy I can never allow the imposition of candidates against the will of the people, that is why right at the primaries, we decided to go by consensus so as to avoid crisis and the people decided who should represent them”.

Commenting on the boycott of the council elected by the All Progressive Congress party (APC), the governor noted that the participation in the council election was optional and the party has it’s rights not to participate.

Governor Darius who has been away from his home town Takum since his re-election as governor of the state in 2019 expressed concern over the communal crisis that has ravaged the region in recent times.

He stated the government and all the security agencies have been working round the clock to bring a lasting solution to the crisis.

” I have often told my people to give me peace and I will give them development because when there is no peace there won’t be any meaningful development,” he said.

The State Independent Electoral Commission TSIEC have stated that seventeen out of eighteen registered political parties in the state are participating in the state council election.

