Kwara government inaugurates post-COVID recovery committee

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has inaugurated a seven-man committee on Action Recovery Economic Stimulus Programme for Results (CARES) aimed at mitigating effects of COVID-19 on vulnerable groups and medium and small scale enterprises.

The state commissioner for Finance and Planning, who is also the team leader of the committee, Oyeyemi Olasumbo Florence, said after the inauguration, late Tuesday in Ilorin, that the committee is a World Bank-backed initiative.

Members of the committee are Commissioner for Finance and Planning Finance and Planning/Team Lead (CARES) Oyeyemi Olasumbo Florence; Commissioner for Enterprise Femi Agbaje; Technical Assistant on Agriculture to the Governor Abdulqowiy A. Olododo; Senior Special Assistant on Non-Governmental Affairs Oloruntoyosi Thomas; KWASSIP’s Anchor Mohammed Brimah; Head of Irrigation/Water Resources, MARD Dr Busari Toyin Isiaka; and Ag. State Project Coordinator FADAMA Adam Abdullahi.

Represented at the inauguration by the Finance Commissioner, the governor called for diligence and dedication while carrying out the assignment.

AbdulRazaq said the objective of the programme is to ensure the protection of livelihood and food security for the poor and vulnerable families.

He said the programme also seeks to facilitate quick recovery of local economic activities through increasing cash transfers, food security and food supply chains for poor households, and enhance the capabilities of MSEs in the state.

The Nigeria CARES Programme is a World Bank-Assisted Programme for Results targeted at existing and newly vulnerable households, their food supply chains, and micro and small enterprises affected by the COVID-19.

