Hoodlums attack FCTA Taskforce team, hold them hostage

The task force team of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) were on Thursday attacked by some persons suspected to be hoodlums in Gaduwa District of Abuja.

The FCTA Taskforce team were in Gaduwa community to mark some illegal houses springing up in the area, when the miscreants attacked them, injuring and taking hostage the team, including a police officer.

While the injured Police officer and some of the attackers were said to have been rushed to hospitals, the officials taken hostage were later released, following a rapid response from the rescue team of FCT Police Command, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police for Operations, Bernard Igwe.





Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, who responded to a distressed call from the attacked team, confirmed the incident.

Attah said that some officials of the Development Control attached to the Taskforce, who went to Gaduwa Community to mark for demolition some illegal houses springing up indiscriminately in the community, were heavily resisted and attacked by some persons bearing different dangerous weapons.

While he commended some indigenous youths who helped in calming the situation and working towards the release of the hostages, he also noted that the hoodlums would have unleashed more mayhem on the team if not for the quick intervention of the re-enforced rescue team.

“I was sent somewhere by the Minister and before I could I arrive the scene, the Police officer who was badly injured on the head and others had been rushed to hospital.

“Those who were held hostage were rescued by a rescue team led by DC Bernard Igwe. The area where the indigenous people stay was not marked. The Police will determine what happens to those who were arrested “.

One of the officials that were held hostage and the leader of the Development control officials, Kalu Amadi, said the experience was horrific and may take some time for him to overcome the psychological trauma.

Amadi who was allegedly stripped half-naked explained that the attackers refused to listen that he was on official duty, and almost killed him.

An indigenous youth who spoke on condition of anonymity said there are few houses owned by some indigenes in the areas marked as illegal expansion within the community. He noted that the place is largely occupied by non-indigenous people whom he pleaded should be allowed to live with them.

He also added that the two persons who sustained an injury in the conflict have also been rushed to the hospital. for treatment.