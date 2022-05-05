Kano APC legal tussle: Supreme Court to deliver judgement on Friday

The Supreme Court has fixed Friday to deliver its final judgment on the Kano All Progressive Congress (APC) interparty crises.

It will be recalled that a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, had on November 30, 2021, declared the ward congress conducted by the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje faction of the APC in Kano illegal, null and void.

The appellants in the suit are Musa Chola and 1,319 others and the respondents include the APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, Olayide, Adewale Akinremi, Senator Abba Ali, Dr Tony Macfoy, Auwalu Abdullahi, Usman Kaita, Adebayo Iyaniwura and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It will also be recalled that on December 17, the court, presided over by Justice Hamza Muazu, upheld the local government congresses conducted by the Senator Ibrahim Shekarau faction.

However, being dissatisfied with the rulings, the Ganduje faction filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal which nullified the lower court judgment and gave Senator Ibrahim Shekarau’s G-7 faction of the APC victory, on February 17.

Also, on April 8, the five-man panel of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Mary Peter Odili adjourned and reserved judgment after the adoption of the briefs of all the parties in the appeal.





But a preliminary objection was raised by Fagge, counsel to the first, second and third respondents, respectively, challenging the hearing of the appeal on the grounds that one of the prayers of the appellants had to do with the national delegates to the convention of the party which had been overtaken since the convention had held, stating that the exercise had become academic.

While confirming the date, one of the counsels involved in the matter disclosed that ” I can confirm to you that the court communicated to all parties involved in the suit that it will deliver the judgement tomorrow.”

