Holmes’ collaboration with DJ Neptune set for November release

Addictive Music Worldwide act, Holmes is working on closing 2020 on a high note.

And to this end, the music collaboration between the fast-rising singer, Umughare Prosper Aghogho, aka Holmes, and DJ Neptune is set for release for Monday, November 30, 2020

The Amapiano-inspired song entitled ‘Finally’ is already being reviewed as a vibe by industry heads who had a first listening session with management Head of D’luxe Management, Franklin Amudo.

Already, the video to ‘Finally’ was shot by top-of-the-shelf director Sesan Ogunro of Film Factory. The video was filmed in a choice reserved area in South Africa.

The collaboration is coming many weeks after the release of the 28-year-old’s hit single, ‘Sade’.

‘Finally’ was produced by P Loops and is scheduled for Monday’s release.

Holmes’ popularity continues to grow after his major collaboration with Davido on the song, ‘Love,’ earlier in the year.

A homegrown Nigerian artiste who hails from Warri in Delta State, Holmes is currently signed to the indie label, Addictive Music Worldwide and managed by Franklin Amudo’s D’Luxe Management.

