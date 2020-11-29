How kidnapped wife of Ondo Chief of Staff was rescued

The abducted wife of the Chief of Staff to Ondo State governor, Chief Olugbenga Ale, on Saturday regained freedom after spending two days in captivity.

It was gathered that Mrs Ale who was kidnapped on Thursday night while travelling from Lagos State to Akure, the Ondo State capital was rescued on Saturday morning by men of the Amotekun Corps.

Sunday Tribune gathered that Mrs Ale was released with one of her friends who was in the vehicle with her when the hoodlums abducted them.

Mrs Ale and her friend were released on Saturday afternoon after a successful and extensive joint operation by security agencies.

According to a source, men of the Ondo State Security Network also known as Amotekun swung into action immediately the kidnap case was reported.

The source disclosed that the Amotekun corps collaborated with local hunters and vigilante in the area to trace the perpetrators of the crime.

He confided in Sunday Tribune that some hoodlums were apprehended in connection with the crime and had been transferred to Akure for interrogation.

The source said, “I can confirm to you that the wife of the Chief of Staff has been released and is on her way to Akure. She was released without paying ransom as she was rescued by Amotekun and local hunters. Commandant of the Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye who confirmed the release of Mrs Ale, said it was too early to disclose how the wife of Chief of Staff to governor Akeredolu was rescued.

Attempts to confirm the development from the state police command was unsuccessful as the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Tee-Leo Ikoro, could not be reached. Mrs Ale was abducted on Thursday night by some suspected gunmen at Owena area, near Akure. The incident happened very close to the military checkpoint in the town.

Meanwhile, Chief Olugbenga Ale who confirmed the release of his wife along with her friend said they were rescued unhurt by the “highly professional security forces” and are currently in excellent condition.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE