DJ Ab, Nemanj join Mr Eazi’s emPawa Africa

emPawa Africa, owned by music star, Mr Eazi is living up to its expectations and goals of helping the next generation of Africans to reach their potential as it announced new additions to the list of its growing talents across Nigeria and Africa at large.

In its bid to ensure no stone is unturned, emPawa Africa expanded its reach to Northern Nigeria at it continues to exploring talents across Nigeria with the addition of DJ AB and Namenj.

DJ AB, who started his musical career in 2011 has grown to become one of the most sought afetr music stars in the Northern part of Nigeriait with hit songs like Su Baba Ne, Yar Boko and Babarsa.

He also won the Northern Nigeria Best Singer of the Year Award in 2019 and clinched multiple City People Music Award nominations for Best Rap Artiste of the Year, Best Kannywood Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and Arewa Artiste of the Year.

He came into the limelight with his Hausa cover of Adekunle Gold’s Orente in 2015. Discovered by Mr Eazi through the emPawa30 Artiste Talent Programme, he released his debut single, ‘Rayuwata’, in July 2020 with the visuals directed by the prolific Adasa Cookey. He was also featured in the Nobody Hausa Remix by the award-winning disc jockey, ‘DJ Neptune’ on the Nobody Worldwide Remixes album.

The signing of DJ AB and Namenj will give Arewa music a leap into the global scene via Mr Eazi’s network, as he is confident that his bets on Namenj and DJ Abba will pay off soon.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…