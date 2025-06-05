High passengers’ turn-out greets NRC extra train trip

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) announced that the extra train trip introduced on Thursday, June 5th, was over-subscribed by passengers, reaffirming the growing public confidence in railway transportation across the country.

In a statement signed by the acting Deputy Director of Public Relations, Callistus Unyimadu, the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) announced that a special service was introduced to meet the growing demand from passengers along the Lagos-Ibadan, Warri-Itakpe, and Abuja-Kaduna corridors.

The new service saw a significant turnout of commuters who took advantage of this additional opportunity to travel comfortably, safely, and on schedule.

According to the Managing Director of NRC. Dr. Kayode Operifa, the extra trip was initiated in response to feedback and requests from passengers who rely heavily on train services for their intercity travels.

“The large turnout underscores the importance of rail in national mobility and we are committed to expanding our services to meet the growing needs of Nigerians,” he stated.

NRC thanked its passengers for their trust and patronage and assures the public of continued efforts to improve service delivery, safety and customer satisfaction across all corridors.

