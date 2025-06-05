Dogara, great asset to Tinubu — Monarch

The Mai of Tikau, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammadu Ibn Grema, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Rt. Hon.Yakubu Dogara Chairman of the National Credit Guarantee Company Limited (NCGC), described the move as strategic and commendable.

In a statement signed by the Galadiman Tikau, Alhaji Muhammad Sambo Sarki, the monarch lauded the President’s “visionary appointment of a tested and trusted statesman.”

He noted that Dogara’s wealth of experience as a legislator, legal professional, and national leader makes him an invaluable asset to the Tinubu administration.

The Emir stated that Dogara’s appointment reflects President Tinubu’s resolve to strengthen key institutions with competent hands and that his leadership at NCGC would play a critical role in expanding access to credit and empowering the private sector.

“We express our sincere appreciation to Mr. President for the confidence and trust reposed in Rt. Hon. Dogara,” the statement added.

The monarch extended his best wishes to Dogara and urged him to remain steadfast in his service to the nation.

The National Credit Guarantee Company Limited aims to enhance Nigeria’s credit infrastructure and provide guarantees for lending to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and other priority sectors.

