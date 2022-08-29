UNICEF affirms support for Niger govt in promotion of exclusive breastfeeding

The United Nations Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF), has reiterated its commitment to unrelenting collaborating with the Niger State government in supporting and promoting breastfeeding in the state.

Nutrition Specialist, UNICEF Kaduna Field Office, Mrs Chinwe Ezeife, stated this at a symposium to commemorate the World Breastfeeding Week, tagged: Step up breastfeeding and support, recently, in Minna, the state capital.

She explained that UNICEF had supported the state on maternal infant and young child feeding practices in communities and exclusive breastfeeding for six months.

“After six months of exclusive breastfeeding, the mother will introduce appropriate complementary food for the child and still breastfeed the child for 24 months and beyond and this support is ongoing in 14 local government areas of the state.

“We have trained community volunteers who have been doing house -to- house sensitisation to explain these practices to them,” she said.

Ezeife noted that UNICEF, in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the state’s Primary HealthCare Development Agency, would embark on communities’ dialogue with traditional and religious leaders on their roles to support women on breastfeeding.

She added that the organisation would partner the state’s Primary Healthcare Development Agency to improve capacity of health workers on how they can support mothers to embrace breastfeeding.

