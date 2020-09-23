Herdsmen attack local miners, injure 9 in Plateau

No fewer than nine local miners were critically injured on Wednesday following the invasion of a mining site in Jol community in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

A local miner who escaped the attack told Tribune Online that the incident occurred at about 8:20 am on Wednesday when herdsmen allegedly from Guava/Mahanga area of the local government descended heavily on the miners working at a mining site.

“The suspected herdsmen armed with dangerous weapons invaded the mining site violently, they injured nine persons while two others are battling for life at the State General Hospital in Barkin-Ladi. They claimed that the natives have no right to mine the filed on the premise that it belongs to them.

“The attack was a shock to us, we have been on this mining field for long and the land belongs to us. We are surprised over the claim that it was a conquered area and that we have no right to carry out mining activities there without permission. To us this is an expansionist agenda,” he said.

According to him, the miners numbering about 20 had to scamper for safety while they took over the mining site until security operatives arrived the scene.

Tribune Online learnt that as a result of this, there is a palpable tension in the community for fear of a midnight attack.

When contacted the state Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Gabriel Ubah, who confirmed the incident, said it was as a result of a misunderstanding between some youths and Fulani in the area.

“It was a misunderstanding between some youths and the Fulanis but it was curtailed. The police are there presently. Those that have minor injuries have been taken care of. The police are there at the moment and everywhere is calm for now,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE