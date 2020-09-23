Edo APC congratulates Obaseki, says irresponsible leaders caused defeat

The Edo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has attributed its loss at the last Saturday governorship election to irresponsible leadership, just as the party congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), on his victory at the pool and urged its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and other candidates to sheathe their sword and work for the common good of the state.

The state chairman of the party, Mr Anslem Ojezua, in a congratulatory message personally signed by him, described the crisis which caused the party the governorship seat as “needless and avoidable”.

“Our loss at the poll stems from the needless and avoidable crisis foisted on the party by a selfish, insensitive, arrogant and irresponsible leadership”, he reiterated.

The chairman noted that: “The election has been generally acclaimed to be peaceful, orderly and transparent. The people of Edo State have made their choice in a very clear and unambiguous manner.”

ALSO READ: NABTEB boss lauds Enugu gov over technical education development

“We join President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Caretaker Committee of our great party to congratulate Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu on their victory at the just-concluded governorship election in Edo State”.

“While we begin to take steps to try and salvage the wellbeing of our party in the state, we call on the governor to be magnanimous in victory while we urge all the contestants to sheathe their swords and put the elections behind them”, he pleaded.

And for his party, Ojezua advisee that “We must all close ranks with the government in order to ensure a seamless transition to the final lap of governance for the benefit of our people rather than subject them to further needless distraction and rancour”.

According to him, “the establishment of a robust infrastructural base to guarantee economic growth at this critical time must be the paramount consideration and in the best interest of the good people of Edo State”.

It would be recalled that following the exit of Governor Obaseki from the Edo APC to join the PDP at its flag bearer and the emergence of Ize-Iyamu as APC candidate, the Ojezua-led State Working Committee, SWC, of the party distanced itself from the party’s campaigns.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE