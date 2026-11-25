Hemorrhoids, commonly known as piles, are swollen veins in the anus and lower rectum. They develop when pressure causes these blood vessels and surrounding tissues to become enlarged and irritated.

The condition can cause itching, pain, swelling, discomfort during bowel movements and, sometimes, bright red blood on toilet paper or in the toilet bowl.

Common risk factors include chronic constipation, repeated straining during bowel movements, prolonged sitting on the toilet, pregnancy, ageing and being overweight.

Although hemorrhoids can be uncomfortable, many mild cases improve with simple home treatments and changes in bowel habits. However, persistent symptoms may require medical attention.

In this article, Tribune Online highlights seven simple ways to relieve hemorrhoid pain and itching.

Eat more fiber-rich foods

One of the most effective ways to manage hemorrhoids is to increase your intake of dietary fiber. fiber helps soften stool and makes bowel movements easier. This reduces the need to strain, which can increase pressure on the veins around the anus and worsen hemorrhoids.

Good sources of fibre include vegetables, fruits, beans, lentils, oats, whole grains and nuts.

Increase your fibre intake gradually to allow your digestive system to adjust and reduce the likelihood of bloating or gas.

Take a warm sitz bath

Soaking the anal area in comfortably warm water can help relieve itching, irritation and discomfort associated with hemorrhoids.

This is commonly called a sitz bath. It involves sitting in a shallow bath of warm water that covers the affected area.

Soak for about 10 to 15 minutes, particularly after passing stool. You can repeat this several times a day if necessary. Use plain, comfortably warm water. Avoid very hot water, harsh soaps, perfumes or other substances that may irritate the sensitive skin around the anus.

Avoid straining during bowel movements

Straining when passing stool increases pressure on the blood vessels around the anus and can worsen existing hemorrhoids.

If you have constipation, avoid forcing a bowel movement. Instead, give yourself enough time and allow stool to pass naturally.

Respond promptly when you feel the urge to use the toilet rather than repeatedly postponing it. If you regularly struggle to pass stool, consider increasing your fibre intake, drinking enough water and discussing appropriate treatment with a healthcare professional.

Apply a cold pack

A cold pack can provide temporary relief from swelling, pain and irritation caused by hemorrhoids. Wrap an ice pack or cold compress in a clean, soft towel and gently place it against the affected area for about five to ten minutes.

The cold temperature may help reduce swelling and temporarily numb discomfort. Never apply ice directly to the skin, as this can cause tissue damage. Stop if you experience increased pain or irritation.

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Drink enough water

Adequate fluid intake helps keep stool soft and makes bowel movements easier, particularly when combined with a fibre-rich diet. When the body does not receive enough fluids, stool may become hard and difficult to pass, increasing the likelihood of constipation and straining.

Drink water regularly throughout the day. Your fluid requirements may vary depending on your activity level, climate and general health. People with medical conditions that require fluid restriction should follow their healthcare professional’s advice.

Use appropriate hemorrhoid creams

Some over-the-counter creams, ointments and suppositories can provide temporary relief from itching, pain and irritation. Products containing hydrocortisone may help reduce inflammation and itching, while those containing local anaesthetics such as lidocaine can temporarily relieve pain.

However, these medicines do not necessarily treat the underlying cause of hemorrhoids.

Hydrocortisone products should generally not be used for longer than seven days unless a healthcare professional advises otherwise. Prolonged use may thin or irritate the skin around the anus. Ask a pharmacist or doctor for advice before using these products, particularly if you are pregnant, taking other medicines or have other medical conditions.

Avoid sitting on the toilet for too long

Spending too much time sitting on the toilet can increase pressure around the anal area and worsen hemorrhoid symptoms. Avoid prolonged toilet visits, including sitting and scrolling through your phone while waiting to pass stool.

Go to the toilet when you feel the urge, avoid straining and leave once you have finished.

Regular physical activity can also help improve bowel movements and reduce constipation.