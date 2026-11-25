…inaugurates elders/stakeholders council in Delta North

The Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) has inaugurated its Delta North Elders, Leaders and Stakeholders Council, with a commitment to use the structure to deliver all the party’s candidates in the zone in the 2027 general election.

Speaking at the inauguration in Asaba, the National Leader of the NDC, Prof. Pat Utomi, urged members of the council to ensure that Peter Obi, whom he said clearly won in the district in the last election, reclaimed the mandate they believed was stolen from him, so that Nigeria could begin afresh and move forward.

“We are going to flush out those who have failed Delta state. We are going to flush them out of Abuja as well, and build a new Nigeria for our children. They deserve it, and we deserve it. We, the children of the Ekumeku generation, say the time is now.

“We have been shortchanged in Delta state. Some people who have governed Delta describe themselves as roadmasters, yet today, you cannot travel from Asaba to Ughelli in two hours. Is that not a tragedy? Everybody in Delta state who is in government must be flushed out. We need to start afresh.

“If we fail to wake up and take responsibility, even our ancestors, despite the libations we pour in their honour, will rise from their graves and flog us for failing to secure a better future.

“This is a very serious matter. Therefore, when we leave this gathering, we must begin to organise.

“Let us deploy that political strength to reclaim our state and secure a better future for our children. Delta State has all it takes to be different. The last election, when the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and other electoral technologies were fully deployed, demonstrated that Delta North has the highest voting strength in Delta State.”

The Chairman of the Council, Chief Alex Ikpeazu, said the council had brought together prominent Anioma leaders to support the NDC campaign structure and take their collective demand for good governance to the grassroots.

He said party leaders had mandated the council to drive the process across the nine local government areas in Delta North to ensure victory for the NDC in 2027.

Ikpeazu urged party members to remain committed as the 2027 elections approached, saying the NDC could not afford to allow what he described as Nigeria’s “third eleven” to rig themselves back into government.

“Our generation and the next will be destroyed completely, beyond redemption, if we fail to unite and chase these cowboys out of the corridors of power. Inflation is flying at an incredible rate; insecurity has worsened beyond measure and so many families go to bed hungry. Yet, Tinubu continues to borrow so much money which will ultimately put this generation, and the next, and the next into irredeemable poverty.”

The chairman said the complementary campaign support structure would intensify efforts to reclaim the senatorial district, the state and the country.

“Virtually all the roads across Delta north are terribly bad- Ubulu-okiti, Onitcha-Ugbo, Idumuje-Ugboko, etc, even when billions are stolen by state actors in the name of road reconstruction. What a heartless bunch of leaders!

“Delta North, with all its natural resources and creative personalities, has always decided who wins the governorship of Delta state. Meanwhile, Okowa continues to impose himself and family on the electorates, thereby shutting down political opportunities against thousands of young, intelligent and dynamic ANIOMA sons and daughters. When will this greed snd madness end?

“We therefore announce the collaboration with various pressure and sociopolitical groups viz OK movement, 5/5 initiative, Obidient Iroko and others to form an enduring structure that will complement the efforts of NDC campaign organization in the delivery of our mandate.

“Let me happily inform this August gathering that UKPE ANIOMA, which is the largest and probably the most audacious sociopolitical entity in Delta North, has indicated total endorsement of PETER OBI for president and Deacon Chris Iyovwaye for Governor-Delta State, come 2027.”

Other committees inaugurated included mobilisation, welfare, media and publicity, advisory council, think tank and strategy, logistics, protocol, farmers, artisans and traders mobilisation, fundraising, youth and women movement, voters’ education, security and intelligence, and diaspora committees.

The NDC governorship candidate in Delta State, Chris Iyovwaye, said his experience in the private sector made him qualified to lead the state, arguing that taking Delta to the next level required a private-sector approach.

“Why am I saying this? From 1999 until now, those who have managed the affairs of Delta state have largely been career politicians. For almost three decades, they have taken us nowhere. That is the truth. You see the enormous resources that have flowed into Delta State, yet there is little to show for them.

“Everywhere you turn in Delta, particularly in Delta North, there are abundant natural and economic resources. Unfortunately, the people have not been able to harness these resources for their benefit. What we need is NDC government that will provide the enabling environment, infrastructure, electricity and support for our small businesses to thrive” Iyovwaye assured.