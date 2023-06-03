Nigerian actor-cum-entrepreneur, artiste, and founder of Blaqk Stereo Music Group (BSMG), Hawwal Ogungbadero; and 29 other artistes have set a new record in the music industry by achieving the longest recording marathon for 40 hours 19 minutes. They have thus joined the Guinness World Record.

This feat was achieved by BSMG, which includes other artistes: Otegbayo Joseph Timi otherwise known as Timi Phoenix, Victor Oluwafemi otherwise known as Lordveejay; Komiti Obakpororo; Nwaizu Emmanuel (aka emrysmanuel); Aghughu Jeffrey Eraze, popularly known as Testii; Olatunji Jayesimi (aka D’spirit); Oyeyemi Olaide, also known as Skechy wonder; Abdulkareem Adama (aka ABK tha emperor); Balogun Alaba (aka Alabama); Gideon Ene better known as Cobby; Egbulugha Chinedu (aka Scotty); Oluwole Temitope popularly known as Enzzyboi.

Abolade Onafuye (aka Abolade Bobby); Ajayi Martin (aka Marteenoh); Imorji Micheal (aka COT); Oyeneye Akeem, also known as Larkim; Njoku Michael (aka Wordplay Michael); Peace Effiong (aka Peddygree); Aisha Hameed (aka Reespect); Daniel Williams (aka Danchyke); Emmanuel Olamide (aka Yvng Twinkler); Ayomide Oluwaseyi, popularly known as Samiie Fxz; Shina Emmanuel (aka Momentum); Ajao Damilola (aka TRILOGY); Osuji Chinyere (aka Dachi); Usifo Moses (aka Mouzies); Marvellous Ibitoye (aka Marvell grey); Williams Chukwudi (aka El-the creator) and Tarcisio Cozzi, better known as Cozzi were among the artistes that made history at the Guinness World Record.

According to Hawwal, who has featured in major TV series, such as Jenifa’s Diary, Mom’s at War, TV shows, and commercials across Africa, noted that attempt was done to promote Nigerian artistes and music amplifying them through a world-renowned platform such as the Guinness world records.

He also said that the newly set record alongside 29 other talented artistes that featured on multiple music instrumentals non-stop for a record time of 40 hours 19 minutes was not an easy task, adding that, the group was delighted to achieve the new record.

“I am happy that the aim was indeed achieved. I intend to support local artistes from within my community and to give them a platform to express their creativity. It took us about three months to plan.

“The adjudication stage took a while until we eventually got the approval and we began processing for the certificate. We were resilient to the very end and we are happy that it is a success story today. We held the recording session at Sambol Production Studio in Lagos and we thank God that this has projected us to the world,” he added.

