Crypto Presales To 10x Your Investment: Big Eyes, Ecoterra And DeeLance

Crypto price pumps are hard to spot, but what if there was a way to get in on the action before it even began? Crypto presales are the best way to get in on an exciting project before it takes off. In the presale world, there is no dearth of tokens, but Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Ecoterra (ECOTERRA), and DeeLance (DLANCE) have stood out with their utility-driven projects that have investors lining up to invest in their networks.

Ecoterra: One Step At A Time To A Green World

Ecoterra is an eco-friendly crypto project that aims to introduce a novel recycle-to-earn to promote recycling and reward individuals who participate in its initiative with $ECOTERRA. The project is currently in presale and has raised a commendable $4.5 million so far. The project’s real-world utility is a major draw for early investors looking to get in on an exciting project.

The project works with a recycle-to-earn mobile app, a recycled materials and carbon offset marketplace, and an Impact Profile. Users can join the platform through the app and can make use of collection points linked with the Ecoterra project to deposit items to recycle. Users will be rewarded with $ECOTERRA for their deposits. The project’s revenue stream also incorporates selling carbon offset credits, and holders of $ECOTERRA can generate revenue with these methods. Notable figures from the recycling industry are part of the Eocterra team, reflecting its promise to revolutionize recycling around the world.

DeeLance: Changing The Gig Economy

DeeLance, a Web3 project, looks to disrupt the gig economy by connecting freelancers and employers with the transparency of blockchain technology. The DeeLance presale has raised over $1.2 million and is in its 4th phase.

DeeLance aims to build an NFT-powered metaverse where freelancers can connect with prospective employers. DeeLance hopes that by providing a decentralized and transparent platform to find freelance work it can replace powerful and often meddlesome intermediaries like Fiverr and Upwork. The project allows freelance work to be tokenized and thus secure copyright concerns that exist with traditional platforms. The project has received attention from institutional investors like Bitgert reflecting its potential to disrupt the freelance job market.





Big Eyes Presale On Last Lap

Big Eyes caught the eyes of the market with the largest presale in recent years with a jaw-dropping haul of $45 million. The cat-themed project’s presale is on the last lap with the close being June 3rd. To make the presale end a sweet deal the project has set $BIG prices at its stage 3 level of $0.00017.

The Big Eyes presale was an engaging affair with exciting competitions, loot box offers, and charitable donations. Big Eyes have stated that its goal is to create wealth for its community by building an ecosystem that gives $BIG utility. As a first step, the team has announced the launch of the Big Eyes Casino on August 29th. The casino will have over 4000 titles and will be the project’s bold step into the play to earn space.

The Big Eyes casino will exclusively use $BIG and will let users swap other tokens for it. The casino will create an organic and sustainable revenue stream for the Big Eyes community. It will also create utility for the token and popularise it, helping bring $BIG to the fore of the crypto world.



Conclusion

The world of presales is the best place to find projects that can be launched to be high-performing assets. The presales of Ecoterra, DeeLance, and Big Eyes have stood for the investment they have brought in and also for their utility-driven projects. The Big Eyes presale has stood out from the rest with its huge haul, reflecting investor confidence in the project. As the clock is ticking on the Big Eyes presale the team has made an irresistible offer, $BIG at stage 3 prices, its Buy or Cry time.

