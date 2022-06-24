Hajj preparations

IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

The season of hajj is here, when the Muslim faithful from across the world troop in millions to Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to worship. The period of Hajj is here, when male and female Muslims who have the physical well-being, mental agility and the financial strength converge on Makkah to glorify Allah at the holy shrines.

The sacred month of Dhul-Qa’da is here, preceding the sacred month of hajj when all roads lead to Saudi Arabia from the countries of the world where the annual world convention of Muslims will hold. The revered month of hajj is very much around when Muslims obey the commandment of Allah as proclaimed by Prophet Ibrahim (A.S.) to mankind.

And the first 10 days of the month of Dhul-Hijjah are here when the concourse of pilgrims reaches its peak, and when hajj rites proper are carried out. Almighty Allah declares in Qur’an 3:96-97: “The first House (of worship) appointed for men was that at Bakka full of blessing and of guidance for all kinds of beings: In it are signs manifest; (for example) the Station of Abraham; whoever enters it attains security; pilgrimage thereto is a duty men owe to God those who can afford the journey; but if any deny faith God stands not in need of any of his creatures.”

Now that the hajj fever has gripped the world, who are the true faithful that are supposed to perform the holy pilgrimage? Now that the various governments in the world are putting diplomatic arrangements in place for their citizens to obey the divine call, what are the necessary preparations that should be made? Now that millions of Muslims are getting ready to embark on the holy journey, what are the important requirements? What are the Do’s and Don’ts? And what should they really avoid or abstain from totally, on the Holy journey, as Guests of the Almighty Allah, the Creator of the world and Controller of all affairs?

The pilgrimage to Makkah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia is definitely for adult Muslims, male and female, who must hold tenaciously to the unity and indivisibility of Allah (tawhid) (Qur’an 12:40; 112:1: 22:26).

They must also have been establishing the five daily prayers (salat) regularly (Qur’an 22:41); pay the obligatory poor rate (zakat) annually from their income and property, as the case may be; and must have been fasting the full month of Ramadan (sawm) (Qur’an 2:183). The performance of hajj is the fifth pillar of Islam. Hence, it is not for the men of weak faith or the new converts who are yet to perfect their faith, and practise of the tenets of Islam.

As the last pillar of Islam that is expected to be performed at least once in a lifetime, pilgrims should be well groomed in the practice of the religion for the ultimate act of worship (Qur’an 3:97). Such a world convention is expected to crown our faith, practice, goodness and reaffirm our belief and submission to the will of the one and indivisible Allah (Qur’an 4:171; 57:3).

However, what should form the basic foundation of a pilgrim’s preparations is the fear of Allah (taqwa) (Qur’an 2:197). God Almighty declares in Qur’an 2:197-199: “For Hajj are the months well known. If anyone undertakes that duty therein let there be no obscenity nor wickedness nor wrangling in the Hajj. And whatever good ye do (be sure) God knoweth it. And take a provision (with you) for the journey but the best of provisions is right conduct. So, fear Me o ye that are wise! It is no crime in you if ye seek of the bounty of your Lord (during pilgrimage). Then when ye pour down from (Mount) Arafat celebrate the praises of God at the Sacred Monument and celebrate His praises as He has directed you even though before this ye went astray. Then pass on at a quick pace from the place whence it is usual for the multitude so to do and ask for God’s forgiveness. For God is Oft Forgiving Most Merciful.”





Although pilgrims are required to take material provisions along so that they may not resort to begging in the holy land, they are also reminded about the spiritual provision, which is regarded as the best of provisions. Such is the fear of Allah that will make us have good conduct in the holy land to carry out the duties of the hajj.

A Hadith of Prophet Muhammad (SAW), as contained in Sahih Bukhari, Volume 2, Book 26, Number 598: Narrated Ibn Abbas, says: “The people of Yemen used to come for Hajj and used not to bring enough provisions with them and used to say that they depend on Allah. On their arrival in Medina, they used to beg the people, and so Allah revealed, ‘And take a provision (with you) for the journey, but the best provision is the fear of Allah.’ (Qur’an 2:197).”

It, in fact, requires the fear of Allah for one to embark on the strenuous journey leaving behind one’s property, business concerns, family members, and among others friends and well-wishers for a stretch of about four weeks.

Another requirement is the organisation of special prayers (du’a) by the intending pilgrims at home before embarking on the journey. This has even become a tradition in most parts of the world. Afterall, prayer in Islam is regarded as a sword to conquer all problems, uncertainties, and vagaries. Hence, such Du’a’ is organized to guard the pilgrims against any vicissitudes that may be encountered on such a journey in an unknown foreign land.

Besides, enough money and other material provisions are required to be left behind for the upkeep of their respective families and dependants. They must only feel the absence of the pilgrims in terms of their physical being and not materially, even they should leave behind enough money for the slaughtering of ram and other provisions during the Eid-I-Kabir festival (of sacrifice). The household must not yearn for the festivity that normally witness the festival in the absence of the bread winner or key figure in the family.

God Almighty declares in Qur’an Hajj, 22:26-33: “Behold! We gave the site to Abraham, of the (Sacred) House, (saying): ‘Associate not anything (In worship) with Me; and sanctify My House for those who compass it round, or stand up, or bow, or prostrate themselves (therein in prayer). And proclaim the pilgrimage among men. They will come to thee on foot and (mounted) on every kind of camel, lean on account of journeys through deep and distant mountain highways; that they may witness the benefits (provided) for them, and celebrate the name of God, through the days appointed, over the cattle which He has provided for them (for sacrifice): then eat ye thereof and feed the distressed Ones in want. Then let them complete the rites prescribed for them, perform their vows, and (again) circumambulate the Ancient House. Such (is the pilgrimage). Whoever honour the sacred rites of God, for him it is good in the sight of his Lord. Lawful to you (for food in pilgrimage) are cattle, except those mentioned to you (as exceptions). But shun the abomination of idols, and shun the word that is false, being true in faith to God, and never assigning partners to Him. If anyone assigns partners to God, he is as if he had fallen from heaven and been snatched up by birds, or the wind had swooped (like a bird on its prey) and thrown him into a far-distant place. Such (is his state). And whoever holds in honour the symbols of God (in the sacrifice of animals). Such (honour) should come truly from piety of heart. In them ye have benefits for a term appointed, in the end their place of sacrifice is near the Ancient House.”

May Almighty Allah strengthen the faith and commitment of the pilgrims in the course of the hajj rites in Saudi Arabia. Ameen.