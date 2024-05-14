The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been advised to shelve the idea of issuing pilgrims Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) through Automated Teller Machines (ATM) cards.

The advice was given on Tuesday by Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR) in a statement by its national coordinator, Ibrahim Mohammed.

IHR stated that with less than 24 hours before the commencement of the airlift of pilgrims to the holy land, the CBN directed some commercial banks to pay pilgrims only $200 in cash out of the $500 each pilgrim is expected to receive, while the remaining $300 will be loaded onto a payment card.

“This year’s intending pilgrims have already experienced a lot of uncertainties ranging from forex policy-induced rise in Hajj fare to a reduction in BTA. This decision by the apex bank will only add to their woes.

“It is common knowledge that most of our pilgrims come from rural areas and are not familiar with virtual financial transactions. Most do not even know how to use an ATM card. Also, most ATM machines in Saudi Arabia are configured in Arabic, which poses more challenges even to those who are well acquainted with E-transactions.

“Additionally, most travelers are often charged very high fees for using ATM machines in foreign countries, and with a depleted BTA already in place, the use of cards for withdrawals in Saudi Arabia will only add to pilgrims’ misery,” IHR said.

The CSO also stated that there were very few ATM machines available around the Misfalah/Kudai and Shahrah Mansur areas where most Nigerian pilgrims stay. This lack of access will also be a serious problem. He also said about 75 percent of Nigerian pilgrims are first-timers who mostly find it difficult to locate their accommodations in Makkah due to heavy traffic and the unique nature of the buildings – how will they locate an ATM Machine in such a situation?

The statement added that most of the pilgrims will also find it difficult to pay for services using the card.

“The purchase of drinking water and other basic necessities will be a problem for the pilgrims this year if the CBN insists on giving them payment cards. Not forgetting that it is easier for an average person to guard their cash than a card; therefore, the tendency of pilgrims losing the cards is very high. Government policies should be tailored towards making life easier for the citizen, not complicating it.

“We therefore urge the CBN to immediately rescind the decision and pay the pilgrims in cash. That is what will help them and relieve them of the stress associated with years of Hajj and allow them to concentrate on performing their Hajj rites with relative peace of mind,” IHR added.