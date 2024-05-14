North East Youths and Elders Peoples Forum (NEYEPF) has commended the Senator representing Adamawa Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Aminu Iya Abbas for his sterling contributions to democracy, good governance, and service to humanity.

The Group therefore honoured him with Exemplary Leadership Award urging him to continue to be available to the people who elected him into the NASS in the first place.

According to the group, after a thorough research among serving Senators from the North East, it discovered that Senator Iya Abbas has performed creditably well as a Senator and a grassroot politician.

It stated that he is always connected with his people by traversing through the difficult terrains with landmark projects and rendering numerous service to humanity.

While bestowing the award on the Senator, the group stated that he was singled out for the honour due to his sincere contributions to national issues, as well as to spur him to promote sustainable democracy and good governance.

The Secretary General of the group, Hon, Lawal Abdullahi said that the group took the decision to give Senator Iya the Award at the end of the Executive Council meeting of the group at Chartwell Hotel, Bauchi.

He explained that it was because of his performance and they saw in Senator Iya, a Patriotic and true Nigerian whose patriotism is never in question.

According to him, “We are also using this medium to hail his abilities in managing people of his constituency and Adamawa State politically,, especially how he manages people and provides leaderships with loyalty, tolerance.”

“Trust and hardwork. This should be an example to others on what godfatherism should be. We are going to present and Exemplary leadership award to him, in recognition of his contributions to democracy, good governance, and service to humanity,” he added.

Lawal Abdullahi also said, “This award was given to Senator Iya by a team of National Executive Members of the forum, for executing lifetime achievements projects and building strong relationship with his people and his outstanding success recorded as the Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He stressed, “Senator Iya is the best Senator who impacted positively on the lives of people of Adamawa Central Senatorial District, based on fact finding mision and research carried out by the Forum between 2023 to 2024.

According to him, Senator Iya won the Heart Of The People Of Adamawa State As A grassroots politician, this is evident going by the provision of the basic democratic dividends to the people of his Adamawa Central Senatorial district.