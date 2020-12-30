Gunmen kill carpenter in Benin

Metro
By Hendrix Oliomogbe - Benin
FILE PHOTO

After a temporary break following the deployment of armed soldiers to some black spots in Benin, some suspected gunmen shot a middle-aged man dead on Tuesday afternoon in Upper Sakpoba area of the Edo State capital.

Residents scamper for safety as the unmasked gunmen invaded the Okabere street in Upper Sakponba and shot the deceased who is popularly called Papa Mali dead right at the front entrance of his carpentry workshop.

An eye witness explained that the gunmen stormed the workshop at about 3.30 pm, dragged the carpenter out of his workshop before shooting him severally.

The assailants were said to have fired gunshots into the air in a determined bid to scare off possible resistance from neighbours who ran helter-skelter for fear of being hit by stray bullets.

Having succeeded in scaring off people from the scene, they waited patiently for the man who lied in the pool of his blood, to die before they left the workshop.

Shell shocked neighbours described the deceased carpenter as an easy-going, hardworking young man who never got in anybody’s way.

They wondered why he was killed by the assailants and called on the police to bring his killers to justice and stem the tide of renewed hostility.

The lifeless body of the young man was still lying at the spot where he was murdered over an hour after the tragic incident while the area was deserted as fear gripped the entire neighbourhood.

Determined efforts to reach the Edo State Police spokesman, Mr Chidi Nwanbuzor, proved futile as he could not be reached for comment but a close source however explained that the killing may not be unconnected with the activities of rival cultists.

Comments

